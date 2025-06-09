Duke basketball set to play in inaugural honorary event for legendary broadcaster

The Duke basketball program will meet the Texas Longhorns in what will likely be the first game of the Blue Devils' 2025-26 campaign. It has now been announced that the two programs will be meeting in the inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational. The matchup will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Vitale's 86th birthday, November 4th.

Jon Scheyer didn't shy away from giving his team an absolute gauntlet of a non-conference schedule next season, and this marquee contest against the Longhorns is the first of several big-time games for Duke before ACC play even begins.

Texas has a chance to be a serious contender in the SEC next season after bringing in former Xavier head coach Sean Miller. Miller is one of the more decorated coaches in college hoops right now and is looking to turn this Longhorns program around, that's had a lackluster last two seasons.

Miller is bringing in the No. 1 overall transfer class per the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings, including some of his key contributors from his tenure at Xavier. Some of his biggest gets out of the portal include Simeon Wilcher (8.0 ppg at St. John's), Matas Vokietaitis (10.2 ppg at FAU), and Camden Heide (4.7 ppg at Purdue). Dailyn Swain, the Musketeers' third-leading scorer from a season ago, is also following Miller to Austin.

ESPN has Texas just outside its most recent preseason rankings, but the Longhorns could easily be a top five to six team in the SEC with the talent its bringing in next season, mixed with a veteran coach in Miller.

This will be a great early opportunity for the Blue Devils to face a test against a really good opponent, especially with how young next year's Blue Devils squad will be. The incoming rookies won't have any time to adjust to the college game and will immediately be thrown into a nationally televised, neutral-court showdown against a power conference squad.

These non-con games will be crucial to the Blue Devils' success next season with their youth, whether Duke wins or loses most of these contests. An opening night matchup against Texas will certainly be a test for Duke, but one that's necessary for the team's growth in the long run.