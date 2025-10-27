Cameron Boozer puts up another video game performance as Duke basketball defeats Tennessee

The Duke basketball program took down Tennessee in its second exhibition game of the 2025-26 preseason, 83-76. Similar to his debut against UCF, Blue Devil freshman star Cameron Boozer put together another video game performance. The rookie dropped a ridiculous 24 points, 23 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal on 7-of-20 (35%) shooting from the field, 1-of-3 (33.3%) shooting from three-point range, and 9-of-11 (81.8%) shooting from the free throw line. The Blue Devils went perfect from the foul line as a team in the second half after entering the locker room in a six-point deficit.

Cameron Boozer lights up box score once again as Duke basketball takes down Tennessee on the road

Through Boozer's first two collegiate games, he's looked nothing short of dominant, with two straight double-double performances. In the Blue Devils' first exhibition game last week, a 96-71 victory over UCF at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Boozer went for 33 points to go along with 12 rebounds and four assists on 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field. The projected top three 2026 NBA Draft choice already looks like one of the most dominant players in college basketball, and aside from his scoring prowess, he might also be the best passer that Jon Scheyer has on his roster.

Duke again didn't hesitate to put up threes, as it went 10-of-27 (37%) as a team, coming off a 12-of-35 (34.3%) performance from beyond the arc as a team against the Knights. 50% of Duke's total shot attempts came from three against UCF, and just about 40% of the Blue Devils' total shot attempts came from outside against the Volunteers.

Veteran big man Maliq Brown sat out once again as he continues to recover from a knee injury, but freshman Dame Sarr, who missed Duke's first exhibition matchup against UCF, suited up for the Blue Devils for the first time against Tennessee. The Italian went for five points, two assists, and a steal on 2-of-6 (33.3%) shooting from the field.

Duke wraps up exhibition play with a 2-0 record and two extremely impressive showings on both sides of the ball. With exhibition play, everything must be taken with a grain of salt, but there's no doubt that Scheyer might have the most talented roster on both sides of the ball in the entire country.