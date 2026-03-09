Isaiah Evans sent a stern warning to the rest of the country after beating UNC

Isaiah Evans was the picture of leadership as the Blue Devils worked past a couple of missing parts to defeat the Tar Heels.

The sophomore guard racked up 11 points, two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block as his usual counterpart in the backcourt, Caleb Foster, went down with an injury. After Duke's victory over UNC, Evans didn't shy away from his pride for his performance and his team's future.

"This Duke team? Pray," Evans suggested for teams facing the Blue Devils in the postseason. "I mean, we're really good. Honestly, you're gonna have to stop us from doing what we do, which is easier said than done."

Isaiah Evans believes in the Duke "brand" of basketball

So far this season, Duke has outscored its opponents by 20.4 points on average, including the 15-point walloping it gave North Carolina over the weekend.

"This is just a really disciplined team, so we're just gonna play our brand of basketball," Evans continued.

While the absences of Foster and Patrick Ngongba II might slightly affect those numbers, the Blue Devils haven't exactly struggled with their secondary lineup in games either. As Cayden Boozer and Maliq Brown step into those starting roles, the output isn't expected to change.

Evans and freshman forward Cameron Boozer lead Duke in scoring, followed by Ngongba and then Foster. In other words, Duke's biggest point producers are at full health for the postseason, and with the confidence that Evans is displaying, the Blue Devils are going to be just fine this March.

Of course, Evans and Brown are now the only probable starters with postseason experience in Jon Scheyer's starting lineup. Yet, they were a part of the Duke team that made it all the way to the Final Four last season, and that was right after they won the ACC Tournament by a whopping 11 points.

The moral of the story is that Duke is going to be A-OK this March Madness, and Evans's advice for opponents to pray might be the most accurate thing anyone has said yet.