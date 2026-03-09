Cam Boozer receives first official 1st-team All-American nod ahead of ACC Tournament

A 26-point, 15-rebound, five-assist performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels sealed Cameron Boozer's fate: he's an obvious pick as a first-team All-American.

On Monday, The Field of 68 released the five players who made its first-team All-America list, and there was Boozer, right among the best in the nation.

The Field of 68 First-Team All-Americans

Darius Acuff Jr., guard, Arkansas

AJ Dybantsa, forward, BYU

Yaxel Lendeborg, forward, Michigan

Cameron Boozer, forward, Duke

JT Toppin, forward, Texas Tech

Mixed in with some of the more experienced standouts in the country (Yaxel Lendeborg and JT Toppin), Boozer has officially earned his place on a collegiate first-team All-American roster, and it was undeniably well deserved.

Through the regular season, Boozer averaged 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, leading the Blue Devils to their No. 1 ranking and their 29-2 overall record.

With season-high performances including his 35-point game against the Arkansas Razorbacks and his 15-rebound nights against Michigan State and North Carolina, Boozer has clearly been one of the best players in the nation.

Now, with the postseason right around the corner, it's time for him to cement his place and the Blue Devils' place atop the national standings.

Of course, Boozer has never played in a collegiate postseason before. This is his true-freshman (and probably only) season at Duke. However, in the biggest games so far this season, he has done anything but shy away from the moment.

Boozer has seemingly played up to the level of the team on the other end of the court, having his season highs against teams in the top 25, only further boosting Duke's standing as the best team in the country.