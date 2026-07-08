Jon Scheyer and Duke to battle a familiar foe in the race for 2027's No. 1 class

Jon Scheyer has picked up right where Coach K left off with recruiting for Duke. Anyone who thought the Blue Devils would take a step back on the recruiting trail was sorely mistaken. Scheyer has landed the most elite prospects in high school basketball, while also finding plenty of hidden gems to bolster the margins.

Duke has signed elite recruiting classes every year under Scheyer. That's not going to change in 2027.

The Blue Devils are already off to a fast start with this class thanks to the commitment - and recent meteoric rise - of newly minted 5-star wing Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Duke star Kon Knueppel.

Duke is in the mix for a slew of other top recruits, extending offers to 5-star guards Beckham Black and Adan Diggs, along with 5-star center Lewis Uvwo.

In the race for the No. 1 class, Scheyer and Duke will be facing a familiar recruiting foe.

John Calipari and Arkansas are Jon Scheyer and Duke's biggest threat on the recruiting trail

It's no surprise, either. Whether at Kentucky or now at Arkansas, Calipari has always been Duke's biggest competition on the trail. From Mike Krzyzewski to Scheyer, the Blue Devils have frequently faced off against Calipari for the top prospects in the country.

That's not changing anytime soon.

Cal and Arkansas recently ended Duke's run of No. 1 recruiting classes at two in a row. Duke finished at No. 2 in the 2026 cycle, just mere percentage points behind the Razorbacks for the nation's top class.

Duke fans aren't complaining, though. They're No. 1 according to 247, but just ever so slightly behind Arkansas in the composite rankings. It's doubtful that there's a single Duke fan who would trade their class for Arkansas's, though.

Not with the emergence this summer of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is the favorite to be the No.1 pick in the 2028 draft. He joins a star-studded class that includes 5-stars Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey, along with 4-star Bryson Howard, who was a 5-star for most of the cycle.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the No. 1 class for 2027 will, predictably, come down to Duke and Arkansas again.

Both programs have gotten off to fast starts. They both have 5-star recruits committed. Duke landed Knueppel, and Arkansas snagged 5-star guard Davion Thompson.

They could be going head-to-head for one of the nation's top recruits, too. 5-star Beckham Black has high interest in both Duke and Arkansas. The Blue Devils have recently turned up the heat on his recruitment, and Black's older brother, Anthony, played for Arkansas, giving him a connection to the program already, though it was while Calipari was still in Lexington.

Black's recruitment has the potential to ultimately be the deciding factor in which program comes out on top in the latest battle between Calipari and Duke. Regardless, Scheyer is going to land one of the top classes in college basketball again. The only unknown is whether it will finish first or second.