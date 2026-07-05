Duke's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje reaches another milestone in dream summer

What a summer it has been for Duke signee Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Going from a player who many thought was a project to a guy who will now head to Durham with hype similar to that of Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg, Boumtje Boumtje's stock has seen a meteoric rise after what has been a dominant summer.

Boumtje Boumtje followed up an MVP performance at the Adidas Next Generation EuroLeague back in May with another MVP performance in leading Team USA to the Gold Medal of the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Boumtje Boumtje capped off a dominant tournament with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots on Sunday in the USA's 107-81 win over Serbia in Istanbul:

🇺🇸 Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje wins FIBA U17 Finals MVP, helping team USA to a dominant win over Serbia



20 points

15 boards

3 blocks

6-14 FG

2-5 3P

6-7 FT



The 7’0 Duke commit averaged 19.6 PPG, 10.7 RPG and 2.0 APG through 7 games played pic.twitter.com/BojSBXxLMT — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) July 5, 2026

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje earns MVP of the FIBA U17 World Cup

Boumtje Boumtje finished the tournament averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.8 stocks per game on shooting splits of 64/53/88. Absurd stuff. His numbers compare favorably to Boozer's, who won the MVP of the same event two summers ago. He averaged 20/10 on 70/33/85 splits.

His best game of the tournament came during the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico, where he dropped 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists in the blowout win.

The most intriguing part of Boumtje Boumtje's game is his shooting ability at his size. He's a 7-footer who knocked down 53% of his three-point attempts across seven games at this tournament. His ability to stretch the floor is going to be a huge asset for Jon Scheyer next season.

The biggest question for Boumtje Boumtje for scouts is his ability to defend the interior against the physicality he'll see in college basketball. But his rim protection was a bright spot of the World Cup. He averaged over two blocks per game while also adding nearly two steals a night, too.

Simply put, there's no stuffing this hype back into the box. Boumtje Boumtje isn't a project. It's not fair to believe he's going to put up those kinds of numbers as a 17-year-old freshman for Duke, but there's no way you could watch him play this summer and expect anything less than a significant role for the Blue Devils.

Boumtje Boumtje's emergence could allow for some massive lineups next season for Scheyer with him and Patrick Ngongba in the frontcourt, and then fellow freshman Cameron Williams sliding to the three. That would give Duke three players 6-foot-10 or taller in the starting five, perhaps giving Scheyer the only frontcourt in the country that can combat Florida's.

The summer of Boumtje Boumtje has opened eyes around the country. Next stop will be his highly anticipated arrival in Durham, where he could be the missing piece for Scheyer to capture his first national title as Duke's head coach.