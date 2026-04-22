John Blackwell has already endeared himself to Duke fans with incredible commitment quote

Duke solidified what looks like a championship-worthy roster on Tuesday with the commitment of Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

It's the biggest Transfer Portal splash to date for Jon Scheyer since he took over as the head coach of the Blue Devils, and he might not be quite done yet.

But even if he is, and assuming Duke gets Dame Sarr back with Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans turning pro, its projected starting five will stack up with any team in the country.

Blackwell not only brings considerable talent as a 19 points per game scorer this past season, he clearly has the mentality that will mesh perfectly with Scheyer's philosophy.

In an interview with The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman following his commitment announcement, Blackwell was asked what Duke fans can expect from him. His answer was perfect.

John Blackwell gives a perfect answer to what Duke fans can expect from him

"Duke fans, you're getting a dog," Blackwell said. "You're getting a competitor. A guy who is fun and a joy to watch. You're just getting an ultimate team player. Whether it's getting 10 boards a game, getting a stop late, making the right pass late, I think that's what you guys are going to get. You're obviously going to get, if you watch my highlights, I'm a scorer. I can score at all three levels. ...That's who I am, a competitor and a winner."

Everyone knows that Blackwell is one of the top scorers in college basketball, but the fact that he wanted to highlight his willingness to do all the other things to help the team win should be music to the ears of Duke fans. It certainly was for Scheyer, and it's part of the conversation they undoubtedly had as Scheyer laid out his pitch.

There's a different level of expectations at Duke than Blackwell had at Wisconsin. Individual success means little if it isn't coupled with the team winning at a high level. That's the standard in Durham, and it sure sounds like Blackwell is prepared to do what it takes to continue it.