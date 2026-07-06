Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's emergence could unlock Duke's ultimate Florida counter

The consensus in the aftermath of the 2026 recruiting cycle and the Transfer Portal window is that the two top teams in college basketball for next season are, in some order, Florida and Duke. Most favor the Gators ever so slightly due to their impressive retention and veteran depth, but Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils are not that far behind.

Florida's biggest mismatch against almost every team is in the frontcourt. With Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu, that gives Todd Golden three starters who are 6-foot-9 or taller. Most teams in college basketball can't compete with that size, strength, and versatility.

Duke can.

While the Blue Devils will probably still start rising sophomore Dame Sarr at the three - who isn't small by any means at 6-foot-8 - the summer emergence of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje will allow Duke a fascinating lineup counter to the Gators.

Duke can go toe-to-toe with Florida's frontcourt thanks to Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Boumtje Boumtje has had an unbelievable summer. He's gone from a guy many expected to be a project player for Scheyer to someone who could ultimately play a significant role on one of the nation's best teams. His brilliant summer culminated in leading Team USA to the FIBA U17 gold medal, where Boumtje Boumtje earned MVP honors.

He looks ready for a sizeable role as a freshman, which could unlock a perfect counter to Florida for Scheyer.

The Gators appear to be Duke's biggest competition for Scheyer to capture his first national title as the Blue Devils' head coach. Combating that frontcourt is a difficult task, but Duke can combat it with an even bigger lineup.

With Boumtje Boumtje more than capable of playing the four, it would allow fellow freshman Cameron Williams - listed at 6-foot-11 - to slide down to the three, a position he's more than comfortable playing. With Patrick Ngongba at the five, Duke would have three players on the court standing at 6-foot-11 or taller. They can more than match up with Florida; they can even be a mismatch.

While Florida would have the experience edge with Boumtje Boumtje and Williams both being freshmen, they are both incredibly talented prospects who will give Duke an athleticism edge.

And Florida's biggest question isn't a question for Duke. There's concern over whether the Gators have the backcourt necessary to win it all. It proved costly in their second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa, and it could be their Achilles' heel once again.

Duke, on the other hand, might have the best backcourt in the country. With the return of Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, the Transfer Portal addition of Wisconsin star John Blackwell, and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr., the Blue Devils have one of the deepest and most talented backcourts in college basketball.

They're also potentially the only team in the country that can stand toe-to-toe with Florida's big, physical frontline.

They'll need the freshman to develop quickly, but Boumtje Boumtje's magical summer increases optimism that it will.