Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje divulges why Jon Scheyer, Duke stood out in his recruitment

Prior to the late addition of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Jon Scheyer had seemingly already put a bow on another stellar recruiting class for Duke.

The Blue Devils were bringing in three 5-stars from the prep ranks in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr, and Bryson Howard, along with an intriguing project big-man in 4-star Maxime Meyer.

But it was the addition of Boumtje Boumtje who took the class into another stratosphere, and it wasn't long before the Barcelona star became the most hyped prospect in the 2026 class for Duke, and one of the most hyped prospects in all of college basketball for next season.

Boumtje Boumtje mania has been sweeping the nation, with scouts already banging the drum for him as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft when he's eligible in 2028.

Boutmje Boumtje was originally a 2027 recruit and planned to transfer to an American high school for his senior year, but began exploring the possibility of bypassing his final year of high school to reclassify and get to college a year early.

Duke was immediately on the shortlist, and he detailed what made the Blue Devils stand out in his fast recruitment at the USA Basketball U17 Trials this week in Colorado.

"Originally, we were looking at going to high school because I think I needed a year of American basketball before my true freshman year," Boumtje Boumtje said. "With my grades, I was able to go to college that year, so we pitched that idea to Duke and a few other schools, and they were happy to take me, so I just had to find a great pick. I think the development from Jon Scheyer and Duke was the best option for me."

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje says Jon Scheyer and Duke's developmental track record sold him

One of the schools that coveted Boumtje Boumtje was North Carolina, and the Tar Heels had the ability to offer a much quicker path to playing time than Duke. But UNC and new head coach Michael Malone don't have the college development track record that Scheyer and Duke have.

Duke has produced back-to-back National Players of the Year as true freshmen with Cooper Flagg and Cameron Booze. Duke churns out pros like no other college.

Boumtje Boumtje will arrive in Durham this summer on a two-year track. He can't enter the NBA Draft until 2028 because of age restrictions. You must turn 19 in the same calendar year as the draft, and Boumtje Boumtje won't turn 19 until 2028. He'll play his entire freshman season as a 17-year-old.

But while he's coming to Duke on a two-year plan, he's not a project in the way Meyer is. He's good enough to play right away, as he has shown by consistently being the best player at various events this summer. That has included being the best player among a plethora of 5-star talent at the USAB U17 Trials this week in Colorado.

Boumtje Boumtje might take a little bit to acclimate to the college game, but by the time ACC play rolls around, he's likely to be a real weapon for the Blue Devils.