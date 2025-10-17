Is Terry Moore playing against Georgia Tech? Full injury report before Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech

The Duke football program is gearing up for its biggest test of the season as it will host No. 12 Georgia Tech. Coming off its bye week, the Blue Devils are riding a three-game win streak, but are still looking for a signature victory to add to the resume as the season rolls along. Injuries are starting to pile up for the program, and it's still waiting to get All-ACC safety Terry Moore back on the field. Moore has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in the Blue Devils' bowl game a season ago. Aside from Moore, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are utilizing their depth as injuries stack up. Before the most important matchup of Duke's season, here's the full injury report for both teams.

Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech: Full injury report

Duke:

S Terry Moore - Out

CB Vontae Floyd - Out

WR Jaivon Solomon - Out

LB Nick Morris Jr. - Out

LB Memorable Factor - Out

LB Asher Wasserman - Out

TE Tony Boggs - Out

OL Micah Sahakian - Out

OL Jamin Brown - Out

OL Evan Scott - Out

OL Nathan Kutufaris - Out

LB Tre Freeman - Questionable

LB Kendall Johnson - Questionable

Georgia Tech:

DB Ahmari Harvey - Out

DL Akelo Stone - Out

DB Savion Riley - Out

RB Chad Alexander - Out

LB Myles Forristall - Out

LS Will Benton IV - Out

The short-handed Blue Devils have seen some young guys step up in big ways in the absence of their stars, and mainly defensively, that will have to happen once again for them to take down a tough Yellow Jackets squad and cement themselves as a true ACC contender.

Duke is one of three ACC squads to get out to a 3-0 start to conference play, along with Georgia Tech and Virginia. The 6-0 Yellow Jackets have looked vulnerable at times, and the ACC feels wide open for the taking. The Blue Devils haven't brought home an ACC Championship since 1989, and a win this weekend feels like it would turn that hope into a true potential reality.