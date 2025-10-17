Is Terry Moore playing against Georgia Tech? Full injury report before Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech

The Duke football program is gearing up for its biggest test of the season as it will host No. 12 Georgia Tech. Coming off its bye week, the Blue Devils are riding a three-game win streak, but are still looking for a signature victory to add to the resume as the season rolls along. Injuries are starting to pile up for the program, and it's still waiting to get All-ACC safety Terry Moore back on the field. Moore has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in the Blue Devils' bowl game a season ago. Aside from Moore, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are utilizing their depth as injuries stack up. Before the most important matchup of Duke's season, here's the full injury report for both teams.
Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech: Full injury report
Duke:
S Terry Moore - Out
CB Vontae Floyd - Out
WR Jaivon Solomon - Out
LB Nick Morris Jr. - Out
LB Memorable Factor - Out
LB Asher Wasserman - Out
TE Tony Boggs - Out
OL Micah Sahakian - Out
OL Jamin Brown - Out
OL Evan Scott - Out
OL Nathan Kutufaris - Out
LB Tre Freeman - Questionable
LB Kendall Johnson - Questionable
Georgia Tech:
DB Ahmari Harvey - Out
DL Akelo Stone - Out
DB Savion Riley - Out
RB Chad Alexander - Out
LB Myles Forristall - Out
LS Will Benton IV - Out
The short-handed Blue Devils have seen some young guys step up in big ways in the absence of their stars, and mainly defensively, that will have to happen once again for them to take down a tough Yellow Jackets squad and cement themselves as a true ACC contender.
Duke is one of three ACC squads to get out to a 3-0 start to conference play, along with Georgia Tech and Virginia. The 6-0 Yellow Jackets have looked vulnerable at times, and the ACC feels wide open for the taking. The Blue Devils haven't brought home an ACC Championship since 1989, and a win this weekend feels like it would turn that hope into a true potential reality.