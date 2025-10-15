Everything to know before Duke vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech: How to watch and critical updates

The Duke football program is set to host No. 12 Georgia Tech in what will likely end up being the most important game of the 2025 season. Both the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets have gotten out to 3-0 starts in ACC action, and Virginia is the only other ACC team to have done so. After a 1-2 start to the season, Duke has now won three straight games to sit atop the conference standings and put itself in legitimate contention for an ACC Championship. However, this is the first real tester. The remainder of the Blue Devils' ACC slate is fairly light, but this matchup is one the program needs to put a resume-boosting win on the record, which they don't currently have.

Here's everything Duke fans need to know before the Blue Devils host the Yellow Jackets.

When is Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

Duke will host No. 12 Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 18th, at 12:00 pm EST. The contest will be played at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will be on the call. You can watch the game on ESPN, ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and Georgia Tech?

Duke is 35-55-1 all-time against the Yellow Jackets, with a 21-23 record at home and a 14-32-1 record on the road. The Blue Devils have lost their last four matchups against Georgia Tech, with the most recent coming on October 5th, 2024, in which the Blue Devils fell 24-14 on the road. The last win for Duke over Georgia Tech came on October 12th, 2019, in which Duke beat Georgia Tech 41-23 at home.

What are the current betting odds for Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 1.5-point favorite (-110) at home, with its moneyline set at -122. Georgia Tech is a 1.5-point underdog (-110) with its moneyline at +102. The total points Over/Under for the matchup is 61.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

The forecast calls for sunny skies with temperatures around 67º at kickoff. Temperatures are projected to reach 73º by mid-afternoon.