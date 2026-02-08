Patrick Ngongba hears it from both sides after disappointing game against Tar Heels

With more than six minutes remaining in the first regular-season matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II was called for his fifth foul, sending him to the bench and head coach Jon Scheyer to the depth chart.

In the first half, fans were already frustrated but unsurprised by Duke's foul troubles, as Ngongba, freshman Cameron Boozer, and senior Maliq Brown combined for seven fouls between the three of them.

That trend continued in the second half, and when Ngongba fouled out, both Duke and North Carolina fans let the young center hear it.

Yeeeeesh, Patrick Ngongba II.



At least get your money's worth and get the 5th on defense. — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) February 8, 2026

Ngongba's game was far from ideal (other than his foul count), only scoring four points, bringing down seven rebounds, and dishing out one assist before having to leave the game.

did we dodge a bullet by missing out on ngongba? I think yes he’s atrocious — Solo Ball Defender (@ClinganBuckHat) February 8, 2026

Ngongba can’t go 40 seconds without being a complete idiot — Goat Talk 🐐 (@GoatTalkC) February 8, 2026

The game was unsurprisingly heated as the two rivals battled for the first win against one another on the season. However, the foul trouble was a point of focus for the Blue Devils as they struggled to maintain their lead over the Tar Heels (despite UNC never leading before Ngongba fouled out).

3 of these fouls against ngongba have me wondering if basketball rules changed — Kon Knueppel Enjoyer (@paggawoot) February 8, 2026

Of course, Boozer had found his footing and had slowed down his foul count. After scoring just nine points in the first half while collecting two fouls, he had flown up to a 24-point total and hadn't been called for a third foul when Ngongba headed to the bench.

Brown was a different story. With Ngongba having to sit, the senior had earned a lot more time than usual, and that came with more fouls than usual as well.

Maliq Brown is a walking foul. He should have fouled out quicker than Ngongba — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) February 8, 2026

When Ngongba fouled out, Duke held a 62-55 lead over North Carolina. Pretty much all that the Blue Devils had to do was play cleanly and maintain their offensive presence. Only time would tell if Jon Scheyer's squad could do that.