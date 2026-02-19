How to watch ESPN's College GameDay ahead of Duke's top-3 game against Michigan

Hours before the Blue Devils and the Wolverines take the court in Washington, D.C., ESPN's College GameDay will kick off all of the college basketball action from Capital One Arena. Then, at 6:30 p.m. ET, action will get underway between No. 3 Duke and No. 1 Michigan.

While the game itself is obviously the main attraction, hundreds of fans will be in attendance for College GameDay, and thousands more will be watching from home.

How to watch ESPN's College GameDay at Michigan vs. Duke

Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

With Rece Davis as the host (yes, just like during the football season), analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, and Jay Williams preview the on-site matchup as well as games across the country.

ESPN's breaking news reporter Pete Thamel is usually in attendance as well, if not readily available from an off-site location.

How to attend ESPN's College GameDay at Duke vs. UNC

Doors: open at 9 a.m. ET

Show starts: 10 a.m. ET

Both teams will host open practices during the broadcast

College GameDay is free to attend, and fans, as always, are encouraged to bring signs supporting one team or the other.

A TOP-TIER MATCHUP IN WASHINGTON D.C. 🔥



Michigan takes on Duke in a Big Ten-ACC battle 👀 pic.twitter.com/sZUm4QsnBW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 14, 2026

Eight and a half hours after College GameDay starts the day, the Duke Blue Devils and the Michigan Wolverines will tip off their top-three matchup. The game will also be aired on ESPN, and with just over three days until game time, the Wolverines are favored by 2.5 points.