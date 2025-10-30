Hornets veteran loves what he's seeing from Kon Knueppel 'shooting the blood out of the ball'

Former Duke basketball freshman star Kon Knueppel is already turning heads around the NBA just four games through his young career, and he's already won over his teammates with the Charlotte Hornets. The fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been performing like one of the best young stars in the league, and he's a huge reason why Charlotte has been able to get out to a hot start to the season offensively. Hornets veteran forward Miles Bridges gave praise to Knueppel, and it looks like he's already gained a ton of respect from the rest of his teammates.

Hornets veteran Miles Bridges loves Kon Knueppel's maturity and game already

Knueppel is coming off a record-breaking performance on October 28th against the Miami Heat, and Bridges made sure to give the rookie his flowers afterward.

"Besides him shooting the blood out of the ball, he's very mature for his age," Bridges said. I'm eight years in, he's approaching the game like me. You know, you don't really have to tell him to lock in or anything. He's very mature."

In a 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat, Knueppel set a new NBA record after going 5-of-11 (45.5%) from three-point range. Through his first four career games, Knueppel knocked down 16 threes, the most of any player through his first four career games in NBA history.

The former ACC Tournament MVP entered a perfect situation with Charlotte, as Knueppel thrives off the ball with his elite shooting ability and high basketball IQ. Alongside ball-dominant players LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Knueppel is able to utilize his skills fully.

Knueppel is climbing up the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder, and he's a major reason why the Hornets have begun the season as one of the best offenses in the NBA. Charlotte currently ranks third in the league in points per game (128.3) and second in the league in team three-point percentage (41.0). Knueppel is averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a night on 52.3% shooting from the field and 53.3% shooting from beyond the perimeter.

It's only been four games, but Knueppel is already becoming a leader for this young Charlotte squad.