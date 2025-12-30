Heated battle revealed between Duke basketball and ACC foe for 4-star recruit

The Duke basketball program currently sits with the No. 5 overall 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, and the Blue Devils could be nearing their next 5-star commitment, as 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. will announce his commitment on Dec. 30 between Duke, NC State, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas. However, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have spent the holiday break getting a look at some of the top 2027 recruits, and one surging 4-star will take an official visit to Duke in the coming days.

4-star small forward Trevor Manhertz will take an official visit to Duke on Dec. 31 when the Blue Devils open up their conference slate against Georgia Tech. Manhertz has also scheduled an official visit to ACC foe Louisville on Jan. 4.

Manhertz is a 6'8", 185-pound small forward out of Cary, NC. The forward is currently ranked as the No. 90 overall player, No. 25 small forward, and No. 3 player out of North Carolina according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings and attends Christ School (NC).

Louisville has recently heated up its efforts with Manhertz, as the top recruit received an offer from Pat Kelsey's program on Dec. 19. Manhertz also holds an offer from Indiana, as well as Duke, and has garnered interest from programs such as Miami, Notre Dame, and Virginia.

Manhertz is a talented outside shooter with length and long-term potential on both sides of the ball. At 6'8", he's the type of wing Scheyer wants in his program, with great 3-and-D potential at the next level with a game that has a lot to improve upon.

Duke hasn't covered lots of ground with any recruit in the class of 2027. Still, Scheyer was recently in attendance to watch the recruiting class's top-ranked player, CJ Rosser, at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, NC.

The Blue Devils are currently seeking to add to their 2026 class, as they are in the hunt for Rippey, along with 5-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. Duke is generally viewed as the favorite to land both prospects.