5-star Duke basketball target just proved he's meant for The Brotherhood

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff currently sit with the No. 5 overall 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports, including commitments from two 5-star recruits. But they aren't done with their efforts just yet. The Blue Devils are in hot pursuit of two 5-star guards in the 2026 class, and recent news has revealed that the Duke program could be favorites to land both.

One of those elite talents, Jordan Smith Jr., recently led Paul VI Catholic (VA) to a championship at the GEICO City of Palms Classic, and his responses to the media after the title win show the guard is built to be a part of the Duke program. The 6'2", 200-pound prospect is listed as the No. 2 overall player, No. 1 combo guard, and No. 1 player out of Virginia according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Duke basketball 5-star target Jordan Smith Jr. just showed the nation he was made to play for the Blue Devils

After the championship win, Smith spoke to ESPN, and his responses will make Duke fans want the star in Durham even more.

"All the guys behind me, it was a team effort," Smith said. "I couldn't have done it without all these guys. So just to have them by my side at all times is just a blessing."

Smith later refused to take all the credit, and made sure to give all his teammates that made the win possible their flowers.

"They just push me every day. They make me a better man, a better player. This is the best support group I could have, the best teammates I could have. The best brothers that I could ever wish for."

It’s a wrap from the City of Palms. PVI are the champions, and Jordan Smith Jr. is the MVP.



In this post-game interview with Jordan Smith Jr., I encourage every basketball player and athlete to pay close attention to his answers and insights. pic.twitter.com/JSiVblKMcC — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 24, 2025

Smith brings the exact attitude that The Brotherhood asks for, and he's the prototype team-first guard that Scheyer would want in his program.

After he visited Duke for Countdown to Craziness, Smith picked up a crystal ball prediction for Duke, and the Blue Devils have been viewed as the frontrunner for his services for quite some time. However, recent reports have revealed that SEC foe Arkansas is starting to make a push to land him.

There's no official timeline for Smith's commitment, but fellow 5-star Duke basketball target Deron Rippey Jr. will be announcing his commitment on Dec. 30 between Duke, Miami, NC State, Tennessee, and Texas.

The Blue Devils have already sealed pledges from 5-star forwards Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams, as well as Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.