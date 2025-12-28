Duke basketball in attendance to see potential key 2027 5-star target

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff still have a ways to go until they are wrapped up with their 2026 recruiting class, despite already landing two 5-star prospects. But the next recruiting wave can never come too early, and Scheyer is already getting his feet wet with the top recruits in the class of 2027. The Blue Devils' head man was recently in attendance at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, NC, to watch potential Duke target CJ Rosser, the No. 1 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

🔥 No. 1 2027 CJ Rosser is playing at the @JohnWallHoliday right now.



Jon Scheyer (Duke), Hubert Davis (UNC), Will Wade (NC State) and assistants from Michigan, Georgetown, Louisville, Mississippi State & others are courtside watching. 👀https://t.co/nb1yQYvIm7 pic.twitter.com/ytUrfk6vvp — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) December 28, 2025

Rosser is a 6'10", 195-pound power forward with an already high-level shot-making skill set. The Rocky Mount, NC native began his high school career at Northern Nash (NC) before transferring to Southeastern Prep (FL) for his junior year.

"It's been going pretty good," Rosser said following his move to Southeastern Prep. "I am meeting new teammates who are high-level players, just competing every day. As iron sharpens iron, they are helping me get better every day.... I have grown with my consistency, really. I am getting better at defense and I am getting stronger."

Jon Scheyer in attendance to watch No. 1 overall 2027 recruit as CJ Rosser enjoys homecoming

Rosser was able to enjoy a bit of a homecoming back in North Carolina and added icing on the cake by scoring his 1,000th high school point.

The nation's top-ranked player took an unofficial visit to North Carolina just before the event, as it looks like the Tar Heels are already heavily pursuing the big man. Rosser watched UNC dominate in-state foe East Carolina at home, winning 99-51.

“It went really well,” Rosser said to 247Sports after the visit. “I enjoyed it a whole lot — the atmosphere and the crowd going and everything like that. I really like their playing style.”

Rosser unofficially visited Duke back in February, but the Blue Devils have yet to offer him. The NC native also took an unofficial visit to Florida State. The forward holds offers from UNC, NC State, Louisville, Arkansas, Kentucky, among others.

Time will tell if Scheyer will extend an offer to the elite talent. The Duke program could see its next top 2026 recruit announce his intention to head to Durham shortly, as 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. will commit between Duke, Texas, Tennessee, NC State, and Miami on Dec. 30, and Duke is viewed as the favorite to land his services.