Duke an early front runner for Allen Graves in the portal, but it's complicated

It's been a relatively quiet couple of days for the Blue Devils, with no new roster announcements since Nik Khamenia's decision on Wednesday. While things may be quiet in Durham, the Transfer Portal continues to see movement, with a new name that could be on Jon Scheyer's radar entering the picture:

NEWS: Santa Clara PF Allen Graves has entered the transfer portal, per a @247Sports source.



Averaged 11.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.9 SPG as a freshman this season, shooting 51.2% from the field, 41.3% from three. Major addition to the portal. pic.twitter.com/gF1C0pJVqN — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 10, 2026

Allen Graves is a 6'9" forward from Santa Clara who plays more like a modern-day four. While he primarily operates in the frontcourt, he has shown the ability to stretch the floor at a high level, giving him real versatility on offense. Last season, he shot 41.3% from deep with the Broncos, making him one of the best shooting bigs currently available in the transfer portal. But his situation is complicated, as he balances the transfer portal with the NBA Draft process.

Duke positioned as potential landing spot for Allen Graves if he returns to college

While Graves' name is currently in the portal, a return to school may be unlikely. He currently sits at No. 32 on ESPN's 2026 NBA Draft big board. That leaves him with real decisions to make between the NBA Draft and college basketball, as he is in a similar spot as Duke's Isaiah Evans. Even though Graves' decision may take some time to unfold, Duke has already emerged as an early candidate if he ultimately returns to college, alongside LSU.

Early Whispers on Allen Graves: Will go all in on NBA Draft process (dont let the stats fool you, he has first round tools and talent).



If not, expect Duke and LSU to get the strongest looks (hes originally from Louisiana) https://t.co/Ob9bfsdsgC — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 10, 2026

For Duke fans, it may feel similar to what unfolded last year during Cedric Coward's recruitment. Coward entered the transfer portal while also going through the NBA Draft process. He eventually opted to keep his name in the draft, going No. 11 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies and putting together an impressive rookie campaign.

While that situation may raise concerns, it shouldn't scare the Blue Devils off or make them hesitant to go down that road again. Of course, there are still plenty of decisions to be made among Duke's returners, potential portal entries, and NBA Draft decisions, and depending on how those choices unfold, there may not be enough minutes to go around.

Ultimately, if Graves is seriously mulling over a return to college, minutes may be the least of Scheyer's concerns. He is one of the best portal options available regardless of position, as reflected in Evan Miyakawa immediately moving him to No. 1 in his transfer portal rankings upon entry. More decisions on Duke's roster are expected to come soon, which should provide a clearer picture of the direction the Blue Devils are heading, but for now, Graves remains a name to keep an eye on.