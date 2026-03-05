Former UNC star highlights how difficult it will be for Tar Heels to win at Duke

When Duke hosts UNC at Cameron Indoor, the atmosphere is unlike anything else in college basketball. Nearly every Duke-UNC game carries intensity and the reminder that anything can happen in 40 minutes (sometimes more), no matter the teams' rank or record. And after a defeat in Chapel Hill back in February, the Blue Devils are eager to feed off the Cameron Crazies against the Tar Heels.

The storied rivalry continues this weekend, with Duke hosting No. 17 UNC for the regular-season finale. With the showdown looming, conversations about the matchup are starting to circulate, and everyone is looking ahead to the energy Cameron Indoor will bring. Tar Heels legend Raymond Felton knows firsthand just how intense it can be to take on the Blue Devils on their home court.

UNC legend Raymond Felton on the challenges of taking on Duke in Durham

Few arenas embody college basketball like Cameron Indoor, and nothing brings the stadium to life like a visit from Duke's biggest rival, UNC. For players, every moment is amplified by the Cameron Crazies, who make their presence felt on every possession. That experience is one Raymond Felton remembers well, recalling what it was like to face the Blue Devils in Durham and the unique energy Duke fans bring.

"The [Duke] fans over there are one of a kind."@RFeltonGBMS talks how hard it is for UNC to win at Cameron Indoor 🗣️



(via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/q7tDdHEvZJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 4, 2026

Felton described it as a feeling unlike any other, saying, "You can just feel it...it looks like the floor is shaking, it's like the whole arena is moving." His description highlights just how much of an edge Duke has when playing in front of a packed Cameron crowd. While it's not the biggest gym, the Cameron Crazies make sure opponents' ears are ringing for days. With Caleb Wilson potentially back for UNC, that's exactly the type of energy the Blue Devils will need on Saturday.

Duke enters the rivalry matchup undefeated at home this season, carrying a 31-game home winning streak that stretches back to March 2024, when the Tar Heels handed them their last loss in Durham. The Blue Devils will try to extend their streak this weekend and use it as a springboard into the ACC tournament and March Madness.