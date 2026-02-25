Final flaws Jon Scheyer must fix for Duke before the ACC Tournament tips off

Perhaps it's silly to discuss the flaws of a Duke team that is 26-2 and is just four days removed from arguably the most impressive win of the college basketball season: a neutral site win over then-No. 1 Michigan that has the Blue Devils in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But no team is perfect, and that includes this Duke team.

And Jon Scheyer knows it.

We're less than two weeks away from the start of the ACC Tournament. March Madness is approaching, and Scheyer still has some work to do to position Duke to win the ACC Tournament and set itself up to make a second straight Final Four run and perhaps capture the program's first national championship in 11 years.

Here's what could stand in the way.

3 potentially fatal flaws that could cost Duke in March

1. 3-point shooting

The biggest flaw that could prove costly for Duke in the ACC Tournament and beyond is a lack of consistency from three-point range. Both Caleb Foster and Cameron Boozer shoot over 40% from three, but no other player for the Blue Devils is shooting above 35%.

Duke does the bulk of its damage in the paint and from mid-range, but teams will clearly look to take that away and hit Scheyer's team with zones to try and force them to shoot jumpers. Duke is 132nd in the country in three-point percentage at just 34.9%.

No team has won the national championship with a three-point percentage below 35% since Louisville in 2013.

2. Free-throw shooting

Duke will inevitably face close games during March Madness, and poor free-throw shooting has swung plenty of games over the years.

The Blue Devils have an additional loss on their resume strictly because of poor free-throw shooting. In Duke's only non-conference loss of the season against Texas Tech, it shot 17-of-29 (59%) from the charity stripe.

For the season, Duke shoots just 72.5% from the foul line as a team, a mark that ranks 181st in the country. Isaiah Evans at 88.8% is the only player on the team who shoots above 80% from the line. Cameron and Cayden Boozer, along with Darren Evans, shoot above 70%. Everyone else is lower than that.

It would be a shame if something so simple proved so costly for Duke when it matters the most.

3. Turnovers

Duke leads the country in KenPom's defensive efficiency metric. If the Blue Devils can get you in a half-court game, good luck. It has smothered elite offensive teams all season long, most recently Michigan, holding the Wolverines to a season-low 63 points.

But the way to combat that is to get out in transition, and Duke has to do a better job of taking care of the basketball in March to prevent that. Duke's 15.8% turnover percentage ranks 118th in the nation.

That only equates to just shy of 11 turnovers per game because Duke plays at one of the nation's slowest tempos (No. 272 in KenPom), but the smaller number of possessions means each one is amplified. It also opens the Blue Devils up to a higher variance in a potential upset.