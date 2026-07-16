Former Duke star Khaman Maluach gave the perfect response to his Summer League dominance

As the former No. 10 overall pick in the NBA Draft, it could be difficult to take Summer League seriously heading into your second season as a pro. For some, it might feel like playing in the Summer League would be beneath them.

Not for Khaman Maluach.

He's taken it seriously from the jump and combined it with a lot of hard work this offseason. His performance in Las Vegas this Summer has lit the flame of optimism that he's headed for a major breakout season in year two with the Phoenix Suns.

Maluach followed up another monster performance last night (23 points, 15 rebounds) with a perfect answer to an interview question about whether or not he feels he's too good to be playing in Summer League:

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as too good," Maluach said, via Clutch Points' Hayden Cilley. "Even great players like LeBron James, they still have more to learn, so I don’t think there’s such a thing like that. I just go out there and play my game. I just go out there and leave it all out on the floor. I don’t think about no rebounds; I don’t think about no points because those are just numbers. I control what I control, and that’s my effort. That’s my energy and communication, and my leadership.”

Khaman Maluach could be on his way to the Summer League MVP for the Suns

The Suns are 3-1 through four games in Las Vegas, and Maluach is a large reason why. He could be on his way to the Summer League MVP honors. He's put up the following averages:

19.5 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 3.3 stocks, 53% FG, 40% 3PT

The Suns took Maluach with the 10th pick last summer, knowing he was going to be a project. He was extremely raw coming out of Duke, but it was hard to argue with the physical tools. At 7-foot-2 with a big wingspan and big-time athleticism, there was a lot to like with him.

His rookie season was an adjustment period. He obviously won't be as dominant during the regular season as he has been during the Summer League, but he's well on his way to a second-year breakout. He's clearly put the work in this offseason to make a sophomore leap.

The three-point shooting is arguably the most intriguing development for him, physically. But it's the mental side of things that has been the most impressive, as evidenced by that tremendous postgame response on Wednesday night.