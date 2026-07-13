Khaman Maluach's second-year leap could be disastrous for another former Duke big man

With the obvious caveat that performances in the Summer League don't always translate to the NBA's regular season, it's hard to ignore what former Duke center Khaman Maluach has done in the first two Summer League games of his sophomore professional season.

Maluach was the No. 10 pick by the Suns in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was considered raw and more of a long-term prospect, but his size, length, and athleticism made him enticing to the Suns in the Top 10.

Maluach played in 46 games as a rookie and averaged under nine minutes per game. If his performance in Las Vegas so far is any indication, he could be on his way to a much more significant role in his second season in Phoenix.

After displaying his improved three-point shot in the opening game in the Summer League for the Suns, Maluach's all-around game was on full display on Sunday.

The former Duke big man stuffed the stat sheet against the New Orleans Pelicans, putting up 15 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and blocking two shots. He also continued his impressive three-point shooting, knocking down 2-of-4 attempts from distance.

Khaman Maluach's second straight double-double in Vegas



☄️ 15 PTS

☄️ 15 REB

☄️ 2 BLK

☄️ 2 3PM

☄️ 1 STL pic.twitter.com/gGCFw8fZFS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 12, 2026

Maluach's potential leap could be bad news for another former Duke big man.

Khaman Maluach could be gunning for Mark Williams' starting spot in Phoenix

Maluach could be legitimate competition for former Duke big man Mark Williams now.

The Suns acquired Williams in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, and the oft-injured center enjoyed his healthiest season to date by playing in 60 games for Phoenix this past season.

But he'll need to show that he can stay on the court and continue to display the promise that made him one of the most coveted young bigs in the league.

Williams signed a 3-year, $38 million contract extension with the Suns this offseason. It was more of a "prove it" style of contract than the monster extension he might have otherwise been in line for a year or two ago. And now he's got a former Blue Devil breathing down his neck for playing time.

Williams will still enter the season as the projected starter. Maluach won't be as dominant against NBA talent, but it's not going to be long before he's making a legitimate push to get into the starting five.

The Suns didn't draft Maluach with the No. 10 pick to sit on the bench, so it could open up the possibility of the franchise moving Williams at some point. His contract is extremely tradeable.

They could also have a time-share of former Duke centers. In the Western Conference, you can't have enough athletic big men, as every team looks for ways to combat Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.