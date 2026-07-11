Khaman Maluach's 2nd Summer League may have unlocked a terrifying evolution of his game

When Khaman Maluach elected to leave Duke after one season to enter the NBA Draft, it was well known that the team that drafted him would need to be patient. Maluach was still extremely raw, but the physical tools were unbelievably intriguing.

At 7-foot-2 with a near 7'7" wingspan and high-level athleticism, Maluach is the exact type of rim-running/protecting center that NBA teams covet. He scored the majority of his buckets with the Blue Devils on lobs from Cooper Flagg and others, while offering elite rim protection.

Maluach was the centerpiece of Duke's top-ranked defense in 2024-25.

He was taken No. 10 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. His rookie season was up-and-down for the Phoenix Suns, with the franchise exhibiting patience with the 19-year-old rookie. He played in 46 games, averaging just under nine minutes a night. A bigger role is expected in year two.

And if the start of his second Summer League is any indication, Maluach may have developed the skill that will take his game to another level.

Khaman Maluach's improved three-point shot was on full display for the Suns in Summer League

Maluach has always had an intriguing shot. It looked like something that could be developed. He attempted just 16 three-pointers during his one season with Duke. He knocked down four of them for a 25% rate.

As an NBA rookie, Maluach connected on 5-of-21 (23.8%) of his attempts.

In the Suns' first Summer League game of 2026, Maluach's shot looked to have taken a significant step forward. He looked confident when taking them, and ultimately knocked down three of his seven attempts from distance:

Khaman Maluach hits big to back 3s and then another 3 later on, finishing the game 3/7 from 3.



His form looks faster and better



It will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/Ezy0ycniV5 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 11, 2026

It was a big night for Maluach overall. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds across 26 minutes in the Suns' 81-79 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

In today's pace-and-space era of the NBA, everyone on the floor needs to be a threat to shoot the ball. Maluach's athleticism and defense are enough for him to carve out an NBA role. But his improved three-point shooting could unlock a lot more than just being a rotational player in the league.

If he can shoot the ball like that, Maluach has star potential.

The Suns' brass were no doubt happy with what they saw, and they'll hope that the soon-to-be 20-year-old is ready for a bigger role in his second season in the league. He certainly looked the part in Las Vegas.