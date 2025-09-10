Former Duke phenom exits NBA to play professionally overseas

After a rocky six-year career in the NBA, former Duke Blue Devil Cam Reddish has elected to take his talents overseas. The sharpshooter has signed a contract with BC Siauliai, a professional club in Lithuania. Reddish has played for four NBA franchises across his six-year career, most recently appearing in 33 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024-25.

Cam Reddish inks professional contract with European team

Reddish was one of the big three on Duke's star-studded 2019 squad that earned the No. 1 overall seed in that season's NCAA Tournament. After a crushing Elite 8 loss to Michigan State, Reddish, along with Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, entered the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 26-year-old was one of three Duke rookies to be selected in the top ten picks in that draft. Williamson went first overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, Barrett went third overall to the New York Knicks, and Reddish was selected with the tenth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks.

Reddish came into college regarded as the best outside shooter in his class. Although he was fairly inconsistent through his lone season in Durham, shooting 33.3% on 7.4 attempts a night from three-point range, his potential still caught the eyes of NBA front offices.

His NBA career was filled with more inconsistency, as the once highly-coveted prospect was never able to find his footing. After two seasons with the Hawks, Reddish was dealt to the Knicks to team up with Barrett. Over the next three seasons, he'd play for two more teams before finding himself out of the league completely after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Reddish has eclipsed 36% or better shooting from beyond the arc in just one season throughout his six in the league back in 2021-22. He's shot 33% or worse from three in four seasons.

Back in June, Reddish was invited to a free agent minicamp hosted by the Dallas Mavericks. However, nothing came from the camp, and the former Blue Devil had no success finding a new home for the 2025-26 NBA campaign.

Now, he'll take his talents overseas to potentially revive his career and make a comeback, as Reddish is still just 26 years old.