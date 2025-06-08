Former Duke basketball star invited to free agent camp with hopes to revive NBA career

The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting a free agent mini-camp next week, and former Duke basketball player Cam Reddish is expected to be in attendance with hopes of revitalizing his NBA career.

Reddish spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 33 games in 2024-25, but was waived in late March. The wing is now looking for a new home to keep his professional career alive.

The 25-year-old has had a journeyman-type of career in the NBA after spending one season with the Blue Devils, alongside fellow Duke stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. Reddish was a big piece for a Duke team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and made it to the Elite 8 before falling to 2-seed Michigan State.

Coming into Durham as the best three-point shooter in his class, Reddish wasn't as consistent with the Blue Devils as most expected he would be. He shot 33.3% from the perimeter on 7.4 attempts a night at Duke, which isn't great efficiency at all, but he never lacked confidence and made some big-time shots during his time as a Blue Devil.

Despite the inconsistency, Reddish was still seen as a top NBA Draft prospect based on his potential as a 3-and-D wing at 6'7, and he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Reddish was the third Blue Devil taken in the top ten in that draft, selected No. 10 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. Williamson was the first overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Barrett was selected third overall to the New York Knicks.

Reddish still struggled as a pro to find that consistency, and it never really showed up for him. After two seasons with Atlanta, Reddish was dealt to the Knicks in 2022 and was later shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers from New York. He's yet to shoot 40% or better from three in a season.

The Lakers were Reddish's fourth team in six seasons, and now he will attempt to make the Mavericks' roster and continue playing in the NBA.

If Reddish were to ultimately make Dallas' roster for the upcoming regular season, he'd be joining Duke rookie superstar Cooper Flagg, who will be selected by the Mavs with the first overall pick in this summer's 2025 NBA Draft.