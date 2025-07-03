Former Duke basketball star remains unsigned thus far through NBA free agency

The NBA free agency period opened four days ago, and former Duke basketball star Cam Reddish still remains unsigned. The veteran wing is in search of his fifth team to be a part of, but interest in the shooter remains stagnant.

Reddish was invited to a free agent camp with the Dallas Mavericks in June, but no contract came from that.

It's been an inconsistent professional career for the former Blue Devil thus far, as he's jumped around the league quite a bit in his six seasons. Reddish spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 33 games in the 2024-25 season, but was waived by the franchise in late March.

The former top-ten draft choice was a part of the 2019 NBA Draft that featured three Blue Devils taken in the top ten. Zion Williamson went No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, RJ Barrett was selected No. 3 overall to the New York Knicks, and Reddish went 10th overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Things didn't quite pan out for Reddish in Atlanta. After a bit of an underwhelming lone season in Durham, the 6'7 wing was still seen as a lottery pick due to his elite outside shooting potential. However, he never found his rhythm with the Hawks, with his best three-point shooting season with the franchise coming in 2021-22 when he shot 37.9% from beyond the perimeter in 34 games.

That same season, Reddish was dealt to the Knicks, joining his former teammate in Barrett. He again couldn't find his rhythm in New York and was shipped off to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.

While with Los Angeles in 2024-25, Reddish was a part of a deal that would've sent him to the Charlotte Hornets along with Dalton Knecht in exchange for fellow Blue Devil Mark Williams. However, after a failed physical by Williams, the trade was voided, and Reddish was eventually waived.

The 25-year-old is now in search of a fresh start and a new opportunity to revive his career as an NBA role player. With the free agent market quickly thinning out and teams running out of cap space, it remains to be seen whether Reddish will have a home or not come the 2025-26 season.