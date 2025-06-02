Former Duke basketball superstar could be on the move in a blockbuster NBA trade deal this summer

Zion Williamson, former Duke basketball freshman phenom and No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has spent his entire NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, the franchise that drafted him. However, that reality could change soon, as Williamson could be included in a trade this summer.

There's been no official report from the Pelicans' front office, but rumors around the league are that no player on New Orleans' roster is untouchable, including Williamson.

"There are no untouchables in New Orleans," Yahoo! Sports insider Kevin O'Connor reported. "League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available."

New Orleans entered the 2024-25 NBA season with hopes of fighting for playoff contention after trading for Dejounte Murray last offseason. However, things quickly went off the rails for the franchise after injuries to Murray, along with their other young stars, completely left the Pelicans' season hopeless.

The Pelicans finished the season with a 21-61 record, good for the fourth-worst in the NBA. The franchise couldn't even catch a break at the NBA Draft Lottery, as the Pelicans dropped to the seventh overall pick.

Still with a top ten selection, however, it seems New Orleans could look to move in a different direction, and Williamson could be shipped out.

Granted, Williamson has been in trade conversations and rumors for the past few seasons, and nothing has ever gone down. His injury history has left him on an upward climb toward becoming the NBA superstar he was projected to be when he came out of Durham.

It's frustrating for the Pelicans' front office because, when the 6'6, 280-pound elite athlete is on the floor, he's incredible. The issue is, and has always been, he can't stay healthy.

Across his five seasons in the NBA, Williamson is averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a game. But, he's only played in 214 of a possible 410 regular season games, meaning he's been on the court just 52% of the time in the regular season throughout his career.

Williamson has played 70 games in a season once and has been above 30 games played just one other season in 2020-21, when he was selected as an All-Star.

The former first overall draft choice was also selected as an All-Star in the 2022-23 season, but suffered a season-ending injury shortly after All-Star weekend.

Beyond his injury history, Williamson's off-the-court issues have also caused frustration to the Pelicans' front office. He was suspended earlier this season after being late to a team flight and is currently dealing with a serious legal issue.

We'll see if the former Blue Devil phenom will be on the move this summer.