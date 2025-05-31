Former Duke basketball superstar denies serious allegations from former girlfriend

Former Duke basketball phenom Zion Williamson has been sued by a woman identified as "Jane Doe," who alleges she is one of Williamson's former girlfriends. The woman says Williamson "raped, kidnapped, and terrorized her on multiple occasions throughout their yearslong relationship."

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, was filed on Thursday by the woman, who says she began dating the former Blue Devil star when he played for Duke back in 2018.

"The lawsuit states Williamson strangled the woman 'with such force that she reasonably feared for her life and eventually lost consciousness...multiple times between 2020 and 2023 in California and Louisiana.'" per release from TMZ Sports.

It's been reported that there were several instances of threats and abuse from Williamson to the woman throughout their relationship, which lasted several years.

"The woman alleges that in 2020, a little over a year after Williamson left the Blue Devils to join the New Orleans Pelicans, the basketball player raped and assaulted her in Southern California."

"According to the suit, the violent incident took place on Sept. 23, 2020...after the woman had gone to Williamson's Beverly Hills home."

"The accuser says she told Williamson she was tired and wanted to go to sleep...but he called her 'stuck up' and a 'b**ch,' and told her 'she could not go to sleep without having sex with him.'"

The woman accused Williamson of another incident just days later.

"Days later, on Oct. 10, 2020, the accuser alleges Williamson raped her again after he got angry that she wanted to leave him to visit friends in San Diego. According to the suit, Williamson took her phone and laptop following the sexual assault...preventing her from getting medical care."

"These two incidents were not isolated," it says in the lawsuit. "Williamson 'continued to abuse, rape, assault, and batter plaintiff in California and other states, including Louisiana and Texas, until the relationship ended in 2023.'"

Williamson has since denied the allegations in a statement through his attorneys, Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, L.L.C., The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov reported.

"The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless," his attorneys stated.