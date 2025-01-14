Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith rip Zion Williamson for suspension on ESPN'S First Take

Former Duke basketball superstar, 2019 NBA Draft #1 overall pick, and current New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson has dealt with scrutiny for his lack of availability throughout his career for various reasons.

He's dealt with several injuries throughout his five seasons in the NBA that have kept him sidelined for extended periods of time. He's also dealt with weight and conditioning issues, which has caused the media to have less sympathy for him.

It's impossible to deny the talent that Williamson possesses, but his professionalism is questioned and criticized on seemingly a regular basis.

Williamson has played in just 8 games this NBA season. On January 7th, he returned from a 27-game absence dealing with a hamstring strain and showed no signs of rust.

He finished the game with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field in a 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was excitement around the league that Williamson was finally back on the court, which is good for everyone involved.

But then two days after returning, Williamson was suspended for one game by New Orleans for "violation of team policies." Williamson was late to a team flight on Thursday night, January 9th, as the team was set to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green spoke on the matter, saying "there were several occasions that led up to" the suspension.

On Monday morning, January 13th, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, co-stars of the ESPN morning show "First Take" laid into Williamson about his lack of professionalism.

Smith began by talking about Williamson's lack of availability, as he's played just 8 games this season.

"He is stealing money. He is stealing money. And I say that not to question the legitimacy of his injury, I'm saying that to question his professionalism...New Orleans, the last thing they want to do is suspend Zion Williamson, because it makes them look bad. They're the ones that invested in him."

Smith later then sounded off on how it seems Williamson has no desire to be in New Orleans and wants to be in a bigger market, such as New York or Los Angeles.

"He doesn't appear to care enough about being a professional. And he certainly, I don't believe, wants to be in New Orleans. I think he wants out, I think that's what all of this is about...But why should anybody want him if this is what you're going to get?"

Smith offered some legitimate criticism and fair points towards Williamson's lack of availability or professionalism at times, but once Shannon Sharpe gave his piece, he went straight at Williamson.

"'Professional' is a term that describes your occupation," Sharpe said. "Zion Williamson is a professional basketball player, but he's not a 'pro,' which means how he handled his business...Stephen A. you mentioned it, Zion needs a change of scenery. No, he needs a change of eatery. Stop going and eating everything that you see, bro. That's embarrassing."

Sharpe didn't beat around the bush at all, calling out Williamson for issues he's had in the past dealing with his weight and conditioning on the court when he's been injured, thus putting into question his motivation and professionalism.

He then went on to go after Williamson's drive as a professional basketball player and how much he cares.

"The problem is, guys like Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaq, and other guys, care more about Zion's career than Zion does."

Whether Williamson does in fact want out of New Orleans is yet to come to light, and Williamson did issue an statement for his suspension.

"I take full responsibility for this suspension," Williamson said. "I've worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson (team owner) and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization."

With a suspension coming just days after a return from injury, fans and the media are still waiting for Williamson to be able to return to the court consistently.