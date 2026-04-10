Flory Bidunga predicted to land with ACC rival but Jon Scheyer won't stop battling

Flory Bidunga has been a hot commodity for many teams out of the transfer portal, and it seemed like he had narrowed how to his final pick. However, some late news has come out that Duke is making a last-minute push for the former Kansas big man that could shake things up.

On3 reported that Bidunga was predicted to pick Louisville after a visit on Friday, but now he has a visit to Duke on Sunday that could change everything. It is clear that Jon Scheyer isn't ready to give up on getting Bidunga, especially if it means sticking it to an ACC rival like Louisville.

Duke is expected to host Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga on a visit on Sunday, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Bidunga visiting Louisville today. Also has Michigan and St. John's in the mix, per source. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 10, 2026

It looks like Duke will be the final visit for Bidunga, unless he sets up visits with Michigan and St. John's, the other two teams that have been in the mix for his commitment. All four teams certainly have the means to make big offers to Bidunga, and it could come down to where he believes he could have the most success.

Michigan might be a little more out of the running after getting former Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella on Thursday. Even though both the Wolverines and St. John's are in the mix, it feels like this is mainly a two-person race between Duke and Louisville.

Scheyer needs a dynamic scorer around the rim next season, and that is exactly what Bidunga will bring to either team he chooses. The good news for Duke is that if Bidunga is looking for season success, the Blue Devils certainly have that in mind as well, especially after just missing the Final Four this season.

While everyone waits for a commitment from Bidunga, it just doesn't seem like an announcement will be made until he finishes his visit with the Blue Devils on Sunday. Expert predictions are great, but Bidunga ultimately will make his decision based on where he believes he can have the most success.