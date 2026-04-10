Duke could be close to losing Flory Bidunga to ACC rival in devastating portal blow

There are other options out there, but it seemed obvious from the moment that he entered the Transfer Portal that Kansas big man Flory Bidunga and Duke were a match made in Heaven. The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year seems like a perfect fit in the middle for the Blue Devils, providing the same things - and arguably upgrading them - that both Patrick Ngongba and Khaman Maluach provided.

The early smoke seemed to indicate Duke would be one of the favorites, and while they are, it seems like he could be drifting away from the Blue Devils. With reported visit plans in the works to Durham, Bidunga is taking a visit to Louisville on Friday with Oregon transfer guard Jackson Shelstad in what could be a 2-for-1 deal for Duke's ACC rival.

Shelstad picked up a prediction to land with Louisville on Thursday, and now there's been a prediction logged by an On3 expert for Bidunga to end up with the Cardinals as well.

Louisville picks up a prediction to land Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga

Bidunga is not the only option for Duke, but he does seem to be the one who fits Jon Scheyer's system the best. Losing out on him would be a blow regardless, but especially so if he lands with an ACC rival.

If Bidunga ends up committing to Louisville on his visit, the Blue Devils would likely try to quickly pivot to Georgia's Somto Cyril or Alabama's Aiden Sherrell, both of whom they have been linked to in the portal.

Scheyer might have to fight off two other ACC opponents in those recruitments.

Cyril has been linked to former Duke assistant Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes. Duke fans are well-versed on Lucas' recruiting prowess.

Sherrell is coveted across the country, but North Carolina has made a major early push for the Crimson Tide transfer, potentially setting up the first Scheyer vs. Michael Malone recruiting showdown.

Center is an obvious need for Duke in the Transfer Portal if Ngongba ultimately declares for the draft as expected. If he decides to return for his junior season, all this would be much ado about nothing.