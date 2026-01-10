Final odds and predictions for No. 6 Duke vs No. 24 SMU men's basketball

Duke men's basketball is set to host the No. 24 SMU Mustangs in the Blue Devils' fifth conference game of the season, their second against a ranked ACC opponent.

As the two top-25 teams clash, Duke is unsurprisingly favored to walk away with the victory, but just how heavily are the No. 6 Blue Devils favored over the Mustangs?

Duke men's basketball vs. Louisville final odds

Spread: -14.5, Duke

Money line: -1600 Duke, +860 SMU

Point total (over/under): 157.5

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Blue Devils are favored to win by a resounding 14.5 points, and the money line is about as far apart as it can get for a top-25 matchup between conference opponents.

The spread has only increased as the game has flown into focus, with it set at 12.5 points just a couple of days ago. The moneyline has also drastically spread over the last week. Now, if someone were to profit $100 off a Duke win, they would have to bet $1,600. Meanwhile, an SMU fan could make $860 off a $100 bet if the Mustangs win.

With a point total set at 157.5 points, the game is expected to be heavily defensive, with each team projected to average less than 80 points apiece if the total holds.

How to watch Duke men's basketball vs. SMU

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV/streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

The Blue Devils and the Mustangs are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET, and the top-25 ranked ACC matchup will be broadcast on ESPN.

Duke men's basketball vs. SMU prediction

Duke should easily cover the spread when the Mustangs come to town. SMU is far from a flawless top-25 team, and the Blue Devils are looking for an undeniably dominant win after their sluggish start against the Louisville Cardinals earlier this week.

Final score prediction: Duke 93, SMU 75