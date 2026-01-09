Duke vs. SMU men's basketball: How to watch, odds, announcers, and more

With a 14-1 overall record in their back pockets, the Duke Blue Devils are nowhere near slowing down, especially as their conference schedule continues to ramp up and March Madness slowly appears over the horizon.

Now, the No. 6 Blue Devils have to face the No. 24 SMU Mustangs in what will be the second top-25 ACC game of the season for Duke.

Also read: Cameron Boozer is tired of Dukes 'slow' 'sloppy' starts after another comeback win

Here is everything you need to know (and a little bit more) for the upcoming conference matchup:

How to watch No. 6 Duke men's basketball vs. No. 24 SMU

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Location: Cameron Indoor, Durham NC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

The Mustangs are going to have to deal with the Cameron Crazies as they take on the top-10 Duke squad, who are currently undefeated at home.

Duke Blue Devils vs. SMU odds, spread, and total

Spread: -12.5 Duke

Moneyline: -950 Duke, +610 SMU

Total: 155.5

The Blue Devils are favored by 12.5 points with the point total being set at just 155.5 points. In order to make $100 off of a Duke win, one would have to bet $950, while someone would only have to bet $100 to make $610 off of an SMU victory.

Odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook and are liable to change at any time.

ESPN announcers for Duke Blue Devils vs. SMU Mustangs

Dave O'Brien (play-by-play)

Jay Williams (analyst)

Dave O'Brien and Jay Williams are a dynamic duo for court-side commentating in college basketball, and Williams is a former Blue Devil.

Duke men's basketball vs. SMU series history

Overall series record: 5-1, Duke

Most recent matchup: Jan. 4, 2025, 89-62 Duke win

The first time the Blue Devils and the Mustangs matched up was in 1977, and Duke walked away with a 91-67 win over SMU. The only time the Mustangs have earned a victory over Duke was in 1983 when SMU toppled the Blue Devils by just two points (78-76).