Final odds and predictions for No. 6 Duke vs Cal men's basketball

The Duke Blue Devils are ready for their first West Coast matchup of the season as the No. 6 team in the nation visits the unranked California Golden Bears.

Led by head coach Jon Scheyer and true freshman Cameron Boozer, as well as veteran stars Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster, the Blue Devils have torn through the beginning of conference play.

Now, hopefully unaffected by jet lag and ready for a fifth win against an ACC opponent and 16th win of the season, Duke is unsurprisingly favored in the game.

No. 6 Duke Blue Devils vs. Cal Golden Bears final odds

Spread: -14.5, Duke

Money line: -1400 Duke, +800 Cal

Point total (over/under): +/-149.5

Vegas Oddsmakers are leaning heavily toward the Blue Devils easily knocking down the Golden Bears, and according to FanDuel Sportsbook, they'll do so in double-digit fashion. Duke is favored to win by 14.5 points, with the projected total score only set at 149.5 points.

If someone wanted to bet $100 on the Golden Bears pulling off the upset, they would walk away with a $800 prize in their pocket if Cal actually walked away victorious. Meanwhile, someone would have to bet a whopping $1,400 on Duke just to profit $100 on a Blue Devil win.

How to watch No. 6 Duke men's basketball vs. Cal

Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m. ET

Location: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, fuboTV

The two ACC opponents are scheduled to tip off at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local) from the Bears' home in Berkeley. Fans can tune in to the ACC Network to catch the action, or stream the game on fuboTV.

Duke men's basketball vs. Cal prediction

Duke's hot streak in conference play will most likely continue against California. However, the Blue Devils haven't been able to cover the spread in their most recent matchups (wins over Louisville and SMU).

Final score prediction: Duke 79, Cal 71