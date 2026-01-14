No. 6 Duke vs. Cal men's basketball: How to watch, odds, announcers, and more

With a 15-1 overall record and a 4-0 record against ACC opponents, the Duke men's basketball team has seemingly breezed through the start of the season.

However, with four of those 15 victories coming off of second-half comebacks by the Blue Devils, it's about time that Duke caught a break from having to knock off top team after top team.

Following back-to-back top-25 matchups against the then-No. 20 Louisville Cardinals and the then-No. 24 SMU Mustangs (both wins for Duke), the Blue Devils finally get to catch their breath as they take on the unranked Cal Golden Bears (13-4 overall, 1-3 ACC).

How to watch No. 6 Duke men's basketball vs. Cal

Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m. ET

Location: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, fuboTV

Even though it's an unranked matchup, Duke still has an uphill battle ahead as the team makes the cross-country trip to Berkeley.

Wheels up to the bay ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zBDoI82B5T — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 12, 2026

Duke men's basketball vs. Cal series history

Overall series record: 3-2 Duke

Most recent matchup: Feb. 12, 2025, 78-57 Duke win

The first time that the Blue Devils and the Golden Bears shared a basketball court was in 1982, when Duke visited Berkeley and was defeated 76-71. Duke's first win over Cal didn't come until March 21, 2010, when the Blue Devils secured a 68-53 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke and Cal National Championship odds

Just for fun, with about half of the regular season remaining, and well before the ACC or NCAA Tournament start, the Blue Devils have +1200 odds to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

For comparison, the Golden Bears have +50,000, tying them for last place alongside teams like McNeese, Dayton, and High Point.

Final odds for Duke's matchup against Cal will be posted on the day of the game, with a few hours remaining until tip-off.