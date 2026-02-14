Final odds and predictions for No. 4 Duke vs. No. 20 Clemson men's basketball

The No. 20 Clemson Tigers are coming to town to take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils, who are still working to reestablish their winning ways after losing to their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, less than a week ago.

Jon Scheyer's Duke squad has been nearly unflappable, other than its losses to UNC and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

However, a surprisingly dominant Clemson team can't be overlooked, especially as March Madness looms just over the horizon.

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 20 Clemson Tigers final odds

Spread: -12.5 Duke

Money line: -1,050 Duke, +660 Clemson

Point total (over/under): +/-133.5

Despite the fact that the Tigers are a top-25 team this season, the Blue Devils are favored to defeat them by double digits.

Player-specific odds for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina

Cameron Boozer: +/-21.5 points, +/-10.5 rebounds

Isaiah Evans: +/-13.5 points

Cameron Boozer's point total is a little lower than it had been in recent matchups, usually hovering around 23.5 in the odds books. However, he is still projected to see another double-double with his point and rebound totals.

Duke's veteran guard Isaiah Evans is the only other player available in FanDuel's Sportsbook, and his over-under point total is set at 13.5 points.

Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are liable to change at anytime.

Final score prediction: 65 Duke, 58 Clemson

I expect this to be a highly defensive game, even with the Blue Devils possibly still missing center Patrick Ngongba II from the lineup. I also think that the spread is a little large for this top-25 matchup, and think the Tigers could keep it significantly closer than a 12 or 13-point game.