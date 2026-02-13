No. 4 Duke men's basketball vs. No. 20 Clemson: How to watch, injury reports, more

With their winning ways back in order, the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are set to host the No. 20 Clemson Tigers, who have been widely regarded as the surprise team in the ACC this season.

As the Tigers prepare for their first, and only, trip to Durham this season, the Blue Devils are looking to rebuild a win streak after falling to the North Carolina Tar Heels just under a week ago.

Despite Clemson's dominance this season, the Blue Devils are heavily favored in the conference matchup, and it should be the perfect setting for the Cameron Crazies to have one of their best games yet.

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Clemson Tigers men's basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 13, at noon ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Radio: The Varsity Network

Live stats: GoDuke.com

The Blue Devils and the Clemson will start the college basketball-filled day on ESPN, and will be followed by none other than the (Caleb Wilson-less) UNC Tar Heels versus the Pitt Panthers.

Duke men's basketball injury update

Earlier this week, the Blue Devils shared that sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II was out with an injury to his left wrist, and he missed their game against the Panthers. He will likely be missing from the Duke lineup on Saturday.

Center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu is still out for the rest of the season, and freshman guard Sebastian Wilkins is utilizing his redshirt season this year.

Clemson men's basketball injury update

In December, Clemson guard Zac Foster suffered a season-ending ACL tear and is still out of the Tigers' rotation.

Duke men's basketball vs. Clemson series history

First ever matchup: Dec. 16, 1964, Duke won 80-79

Most recent matchup: Feb. 8, 2025, Clemson won 77-71

Overall record: 84-30, Duke

In a shocking turn of events last season, the Tigers defeated the Blue Devils by six points in Duke's first and only conference loss of the season. However, throughout the lengthy history between the two programs, Duke has won nearly three times as many games as Clemson has.