Duke vs. Notre Dame men's basketball: How to watch, injury reports, and more

After their five-point win over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, the Duke Blue Devils have had to take a deep breath and refocus. The regular season isn't over, and the road ahead isn't bump-free.

Up next, the No. 3 Blue Devils (who will likely move up to No. 1 in the upcoming ranking) will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who have struggled immensely this season.

As Duke has gone 25-2 overall and 13-1 in ACC play, the Fighting Irish have gone 12-15 overall and just 3-11 against conference opponents. Simply put, the Blue Devils are heavily favored, but the team needs to stay focused as it travels to Notre Dame.

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame men's basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

TV/Streaming: ESPN, fuboTV

Radio: The Varsity Network

In the Blue Devils' return to ACC play, they will take a road trip north to face the Fighting Irish on their home court.

Duke men's basketball injury update

The usual missing parts are going to be on the bench for the Blue Devils: senior center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (season-ending injury) and freshman guard Sebastian Wilkins (utilizing redshirt season). Everyone else on Duke's roster is expected to be available.

Notre Dame men's basketball injury update

Freshman guard Jalen Haralson has missed the last few games for the Irish with an unspecified injury that Notre Dame reported on Feb. 12, and he is just the latest player to join the injury list.

Senior forward Kebba Njie has been out since the middle of January with a knee injury, bringing his collegiate career to an end. Junior guard Markus Burton has been out with an ankle injury since Dec. 4, and freshman center Tommy Ahneman has been out since the middle of October with a knee injury.

Duke men's basketball vs. Notre Dame series history

First-ever matchup: Saturday, Feb. 20, 1965, 101-88 Duke

Most recent matchup: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, 86-78 Duke

Overall record: 32-8 Duke

It shouldn't be surprising that the Blue Devils have dominated the Fighting Irish throughout the two teams' history. The last time Notre Dame pulled off a win was in 2021. Before then, the Irish hadn't earned a victory over Duke since 2016.