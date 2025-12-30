Ex-Duke basketball commit thriving with program he ultimately landed with

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff cemented the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports, the second year in a row the Blue Devils have accomplished that feat. Although, one of those top prospects who was originally a part of that class ultimately elected to head in another direction, and it looks to be the right call.

Shelton Henderson finished his high school career as the No. 23 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings. The 6'6" forward was originally committed to the Blue Devils, but after Jai Lucas left Durham to take the head coaching job at Miami, Henderson followed as the two have had a close relationship for several years. Through the early part of his rookie campaign in Coral Gables, Henderson is thriving as the top-ranked freshman on the Hurricanes' roster.

Former Duke commit Shelton Henderson thriving with Jai Lucas and Miami

Henderson has been a full-time starter for Lucas since day one and is already putting up stellar numbers for Miami, as it looks to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

The rookie has tallied at least 18 points in three of his last five games, and is coming off back-to-back contests with 30 points and 20 points, respectively.

In December, Henderson is averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals a night on 74.4% shooting from the field and 24-of-34 (70.5%) shooting from the free throw line. He's emerging as a true First Team All-ACC contender.

Miami has won its last three games and currently sits at 11-2 on the season, with its losses to No. 22 Florida and No. 10 BYU. As the Hurricanes look to get back to the big dance, Henderson will be a huge part of the equation if that reality comes into fruition.

Fans would've loved to see Scheyer and Lucas go at it for the first time, but Duke will not face Miami at any point throughout the regular season. However, that could pave the way for a stellar ACC Tournament matchup between the two coaches who were formerly on the same bench.