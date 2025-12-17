Former 5-star Duke commit is living up to the hype for Jai Lucas at Miami

With 12 starts in as many games, Shelton Henderson has quickly turned into a standout player for the Miami Hurricanes and head coach Jai Lucas.

However, just eight months ago, Henderson was committed to the Duke Blue Devils before flipping to the Canes.

Most recently, Henderson produced a career-high 30 points in Miami's 17-point win over the FIU Panthers, seemingly solidifying his role as a starter and proving that he was worth every ounce of hype that he received coming out of high school.

Duke's fine but the Blue Devils missed out on Shelton Henderson

So far this season, Henderson has averaged 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game, as the Hurricanes have worked through a 10-2 start to the year.

Don't worry, the Blue Devils are clearly doing just fine without him, starting with an 11-0 behind a star freshman of their own, Cameron Boozer.

Yet, seeing Henderson excel, especially with him playing for a team in the same conference as Duke, must sting at least a little bit as Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches tape of the player he could have had on the depth chart.

Miami’s Shelton Henderson with a 30 piece.



First committed to Duke and later decommitted to follow former Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas to Miami. Can see why he was highly coveted by Duke and a top-30 recruit. Awesome physical specimen and rising.pic.twitter.com/Eg98siFQry — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) December 17, 2025

At the end of the day, Scheyer still landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and clearly has the firepower he needs on his roster (based solely on the fact that Duke is ranked No. 3 in the nation and already has four top-25 wins on the year).

The Blue Devils and the Hurricanes aren't scheduled to play each other in the regular season, but could easily be on a crash course to share a court in March during the ACC or NCAA Tournaments. To put it simply, if Henderson has to play against Duke, it would quite simply be... Madness.