Everything to know before Duke vs. UConn: How to watch and critical updates

Coming off a stellar 46-45 victory over Clemson on the road, the Duke football program has completely changed the ceiling of its 2025 campaign. Now the betting favorites to win the 2025 ACC Championship, the Blue Devils will take on Connecticut on the road next in hopes of picking up their second straight win. Duke has a legitimate chance to win out for the remainder of the season, and it's obvious Duke fans have the team's home contest against No. 14 Virginia in a couple of weeks marked on the calendar. But first, the Blue Devils will need to take down the Huskies in their last non-conference matchup of the season. Here's everything fans need to know before Duke takes on UConn.

When is Duke vs. UConn?

Duke will face UConn on Saturday, November 8th, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm EST.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. UConn?

The announcers for the contest will be Rich Waltz and Robert Turbin. You can watch the matchup on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and UConn?

The Duke football program is 2-2 against UConn all-time. The last matchup between the two schools came on September 14th, 2024, where the Blue Devils defeated the Huskies 26-21 at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 1-1 on the road versus UConn, with the last road matchup for the Blue Devils against the Huskies coming on September 23rd, 2023, where Duke outlasted UConn 41-7.

What are the current betting odds for Duke vs. UConn?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 9.5-point favorite (-110), while UConn is a 9.5-point underdog (-110). Duke's moneyline is set at -360, while UConn's is set at +290. The total points Over/Under for the contest is 65.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. UConn?

Rain is expected in the morning, but skies are expected to clear up in East Hartford by kickoff. Temperatures are expected to be around 60º at kickoff time, dropping to around 54º by 5:30 pm EST.