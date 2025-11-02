Here's how 'one of the worst calls' Dabo Swinney's ever seen handed Duke football a huge victory

On November 1st, the Duke football program picked up a massive 46-45 victory on the road over Clemson. However, this horrendous pass interference call in the final minute was a big reason why. With less than a minute to go, a PI call on Avieon Terrell put the Blue Devils inside the five-yard line, and subsequently gave them the chance to get in the end zone and take the lead with a two-point conversion. Duke is now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play, putting themselves in position to bring the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989. As for Clemson, this disaster of a season continues to get worse, as the Tigers are now 3-5 overall and 2-4 in ACC action.

Dabo Swinney calls late PI call on Avieon Terrell "one of the worst calls I've ever seen"

The call in the final minute shocked every Clemson fan in the building, along with the commentators. After the contest was over, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on how shocked he was with the call.

“I don’t even really know what to say about the last call,” Swinney said. “Y’all saw it. It shouldn’t come down to that, we had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but that’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in a game ever in my entire coaching career. Ever. A situation like that, I don’t really know what else to say."

Here's the play. You be the judge.

This pass interference call cost Clemson the game. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/gw3qvo3yxF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2025

Whether it was a terrible call or not, Duke fans will take it, as it secured the program a win. Duke was able to get in the end zone and convert a two-point conversion to hand the Tigers their latest soul-crushing loss.

Darian Mensah was fantastic, completing 65.8% of his passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Cooper Barkate is beginning to flirt with the first 1,000-yard receiving campaign for a Duke Blue Devil since 2014, as he caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Next up, Duke will face UConn on the road on November 8th.