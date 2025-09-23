Everything to know before Duke at Syracuse: How to watch and critical updates

Coming off a huge bounce-back victory at home over NC State, the Duke football program now looks to improve to 2-0 in ACC play as it will travel to take on Syracuse on the road this weekend. The Orange just took down Clemson to improve to 3-1, but Syracuse starting quarterback Steve Angeli was recently confirmed to miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles tendon. With the major blow to the Orange's signal caller, Duke now has to take advantage and pick up a solid road win to remain in contention in the ACC. Ahead of Duke's road date with Syracuse, here's everything you need to know.

When is Duke vs. Syracuse?

Duke will kick it off against Syracuse on Saturday, September 27th at 12:00 pm EST. The game will be played at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Syracuse?

The announcers for Duke vs. Syracuse will be Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, and Dana Boyle. You can watch the game on ACC Network.

What is the series history between Duke and Syracuse?

Duke is 4-1 all-time against Syracuse. The Blue Devils have a better record on the road against the Orange than at home, with a 1-1 home record and a 3-0 road record. The last matchup between the two schools took place on October 10th, 2020, with Duke winning 38-24 on the road. The last time the Blue Devils fell to the Orange was November 16th, 2019, when Duke lost 49-6 at home.

What are the current odds for Duke vs. Syracuse?

According to FanDuel, Duke is currently a 5.5-point favorite (-120), while Syracuse is 5a .5-point underdog (-102). Duke's moneyline is -230 and Syracuse's is +188. The total points Over/Under is set at 59.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. Syracuse?

The weather calls for partly cloudy skies, with temperatures of around 70º at kickoff time. Temperatures are expected to reach 74º by 3:00 pm EST.

Duke injury report

S Terry Moore - Out

LB Nick Morris - Out for season

Syracuse injury report

WR Sean Murphy - Questionable

WR Nick Armentano - Questionable

RB Malachi James - Questionable

WR Darius Johnson - Questionable

WR Ja'Meer Thomas - Questionable

TE Rubin Wasserman - Questionable

OL Mark Petry - Out

QB Steve Angeli - Out for season