Latest crucial injury news highlights preview before Duke football hits road to take on Syracuse

Coming off a huge bounce-back victory over NC State at home on Saturday, the Duke football program looks to improve to 2-0 in ACC play as it will head to Syracuse to take on the Orange this weekend. However, this new major injury news surrounding Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli is making serious headlines. The Orange are coming off a 34-21 win at Clemson and were beginning to look like a sleeper contender in the conference. Although any College Football Playoff hope for Duke is likely out the window, bringing the first ACC title to Durham since 1989 is still very much in play. This latest injury news to the Orange quarterback shakes things up in a big way before the Blue Devils hit the road this weekend.

Syracuse QB Steve Angeli ruled out for remainder of season

Steve Angeli transferred to Syracuse this offseason after beginning his career at Notre Dame. He'd already led the Orange to a 3-1 record to start the 2025 campaign, but now will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the program's win over Clemson. Angeli left the game in the third quarter, and an MRI later revealed he had torn the tendon, ESPN confirmed.

Angeli was off to a fantastic start to his career with the Orange. The New Jersey native had thrown for 1,316 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 62.8% of his passes. He ranks second in the nation in passing yards despite leaving this weekend's contest in the third quarter, and was tied for fifth in the nation in passing touchdowns.

This is a major update before the Blue Devils head to Syracuse for a big momentum-building contest, as the Orange will now turn to Rickie Collins, a redshirt sophomore transfer from LSU who has attempted just 21 passes in his collegiate career.

Duke QB Darian Mensah is coming off what is likely his best performance in a Blue Devil uniform, and he'll look to ride the wave as Duke looks to improve to 2-0 in conference play.