ACC Football Power Rankings: Duke continues rivalry dominance over NC State

The Duke football program earned a much-needed victory at home over in-state rival NC State this weekend, getting the Blue Devils' record back to 2-2 on the season. Duke now begins ACC play with a 1-0 record, and with Clemson continuing to look like the biggest bust in college football this season, the conference seems more and more wide open by the week. It's now been 17 years since the Wolfpack took down Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils continue conference play this weekend at Syracuse, which could be a big trap game against a surging Orange squad.

Week 4 ACC Football Power Rankings

1. Miami (4-0)

Florida v Miami | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Miami continues to establish itself as the best team the ACC has to offer this season, thanks in part to Carson Beck's recent play. The Hurricanes took down Florida 26-7 and moved to No. 2 in the Associated Press Poll.

2. Florida State (3-0)

Kent State v Florida State | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Florida State came off its bye week with a 66-10 victory over Kent State. The Seminoles moved to No. 8 in the AP Poll this week.

3. Georgia Tech (4-0)

Temple v Georgia Tech | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Georgia Tech is reaching the top tier of ACC teams as the Yellow Jackets moved to 4-0 with a 45-24 win over Temple. GT jumped to No. 16 in the AP Poll.

4. Louisville (3-0)

Bowling Green v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Louisville came off the bye week with a 40-17 win over Bowling Green. The Cardinals are just on the outside of the poll looking in.

5. Pitt (2-1)

Pittsburgh v West Virginia | Brien Aho/GettyImages

Pitt was on bye this week, coming off a 31-24 loss to West Virginia. The Panthers open up ACC play this week against Louisville.

6. Duke (2-2)

Duke v Tulane | Michael DeMocker/GettyImages

Duke earned a major bounce-back win at home over NC State, 45-33. The Blue Devils continue ACC action at Syracuse this week.

7. SMU (2-2)

SMU v TCU | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

The Mustangs dropped to 2-2 after losing to TCU 35-24. SMU hasn't quite shown the level of dominance many expected from it heading into the season.

8. NC State (3-1)

NC State v Duke | David Jensen/GettyImages

The Wolfpack's perfect record is now gone following a 45-33 loss at Duke. NC State still looks like a big sleeper in the ACC.

9. Syracuse (3-1)

2025 Aflac Kickoff Game - Syracuse v Tennessee | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The Orange now move to 1-0 in ACC play with a 34-21 win over Clemson. However, QB Steve Angeli is expected to be sidelined for an extended period due to an injury.

10. Clemson (1-3)

Clemson v Georgia Tech | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Clemson is completely unraveling after falling to Syracuse at home 34-21. The Tigers are officially out of the College Football Playoff discussion after entering the season at No. 4 in the AP Poll.

11. California (3-1)

California v San Diego State | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

The Golden Bears' early-season magic ended at the hands of San Diego State, which beat Cal 34-0. However, the Golden Bears still looked better than advertised from the preseason.

12. Virginia (3-1)

William & Mary v Virginia | Ryan M. Kelly/GettyImages

Virginia bounced back from a loss with a 48-20 win over Stanford. Quarterback Chandler Morris torched the Cardinal for 380 yards in the air and four touchdowns.

13. North Carolina (2-2)

North Carolina v UCF | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill still looks shady, as the Heels followed two straight wins with a 34-9 loss at UCF.

14. Boston College (1-2)

Boston College v SMU | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Boston College was on bye this week and will open up conference play against Cal on September 27th.

15. Wake Forest (2-1)

NC State v Wake Forest | David Jensen/GettyImages

Wake was on bye this week and will begin its ACC slate on September 27th against Georgia Tech.

16. Virginia Tech (1-3)

Vanderbilt v Virginia Tech | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

The Hokies earned its first win of the season following the firing of Brent Pry, taking down Wofford 38-6.

17. Stanford (1-3)

Stanford v Hawaii | Darryl Oumi/GettyImages

Stanford dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in ACC play with a 48-20 loss to Virginia.