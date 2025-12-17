Cameron Boozer is blowing his father's Duke legacy out of the water

It wasn't all that surprising when twin brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer committed to the Duke Blue Devils over the dozens of powerhouse programs that sent the pair offers; their father, Carlos Boozer, was a National Champion with Duke after all (2001).

The elder Boozer earned ACC All-Freshman, ACC Tournament MVP, and many more honors throughout his time with the Blue Devils.

However, in just 11 games, Cameron has already blown his father's legendary status in Durham out of the water, especially as a freshman.

Cameron Boozer is the best Boozer yet

So far, Cameron has already earned three 25-point triple-doubles... That's a triple-double with 25 points or more every 3.67 games for context.

For even further context, in the 101 games that Carlos played in for Duke, he secured just two 25-point triple-doubles, and he is considered an absolute legend, even among the all-time great Blue Devils.

With 23.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, Cameron leads the team in nearly every stat column. Simply put, Cameron has been an absolutely dominant player through the first 11 games of his extremely young career.

Cameron Boozer has three 25-point double-doubles in 11 career games 😤



His father, Duke legend Carlos Boozer, had two 25-point double-doubles in 101 career games with the Blue Devils. pic.twitter.com/rSaNytAmhS — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 17, 2025

As Cameron has continued to demolish his opponents, the Blue Devils have done the same, starting the season 11-0 and securing four wins over top-25 opponents with a fifth ranked opponent (the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders) on the horizon.

Don't worry, Cayden is still with the team, he just doesn't see the same level of production as Cameron does... almost nobody in the country does. While clocking into all 11 games, Cayden has averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 9.2 blocks per appearance.

Then, the Boozer brothers and the rest of the No. 3 Blue Devils will turn their attention to ACC play, starting with a conference matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

With a few days until the game, Duke is heavily favored to take down Texas Tech. On Saturday, Dec. 20, the Blue Devils and the Red Raiders are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET, and the top-25 showdown will be aired on ESPN.