ESPN shares why Cam Boozer is one of the biggest difference makers in college basketball

The Duke basketball program has gotten off to a 5-0 start to begin the 2025-26 college basketball season, and star rookie Cam Boozer is a massive reason why. The potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been the Blue Devils' best player in so many different facets of the game, and ESPN knows that in their latest freshmen rankings. The Blue Devils certainly haven't looked flawless across the team's first five games of the season, but picking up quality wins over Texas and Kansas while showing clear room for improvement in several areas of the game is a promising sign for Duke fans to see.

Even Boozer himself has dealt with early-season struggles. The star was held scoreless in the first half against the Longhorns, and struggled with the length of Kansas center Flory Bidunga in the first half of the Blue Devils' Champions Classic victory. But regardless of whether he starts slow, Boozer still seems to stuff the stat sheet night in and night out. As Duke's leader, he'll only continue to get better with how many touches he'll see on the offensive side of the ball.

ESPN ranks Cam Boozer as one of the top rookies in college basketball so far this season

ESPN recently released a list of its top ten Freshman of the Year contenders, and Boozer came in at. No. 2, only behind BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

"The two-time Gatorade Player of the Year started his college career with a breakout effort in an exhibition win over Tennessee before he registered a double-double in a season-opening victory against Texas," ESPN's Myron Medcalf said. "There was more preseason buzz around Dybantsa, and Peterson is the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft, but Boozer has already made the case that he's as good as any freshman -- or player, for that matter -- in America."

Boozer could very well be the most complete player in college basketball, despite playing only five games. The 6'9" big man is averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night on 51.5% shooting from the floor. He leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks.

He's seen his early struggles as a scorer against length inside, but his passing might be his best trait. Boozer has phenomenal vision and instincts, always keeping his eyes up in the post and looking at the middle of the floor when a double comes. He impacts the game in practically every single way and is on a trajectory to have a similar season to Cooper Flagg in terms of production.

Duke's gifted rookie has been one of the most dominant players in college hoops thus far, and remains heavily in the conversation to be the top pick in the 2026 draft.