This eye-popping stat for Duke basketball gives fans hope this could be the year

The Duke basketball program has continued to look completely dominant on both sides of the ball through the young 2025-26 season, most recently destroying Indiana State 100-62. However, the stat no one's talking about that could be a difference maker later in the season for the Blue Devils is the free throw discrepancy. Duke has been killing teams at the line, both by playing elite defense without fouling and making free throws while at the stripe itself. For such a young group, Jon Scheyer has his guys playing at an elite level already, and there's a real conversation to be had for the Blue Devils to be called the best team in the nation.

Duke likely won't jump from No. 4 to No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Poll, but there's a possibility it can jump up a couple of spots nonetheless. The Blue Devils are now the No. 1 team at KenPom, rating No. 6 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 9 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The only other programs ranked in the top ten in both metrics are Gonzaga and Kentucky.

Duke basketball's dominance at the free throw line could be a major difference-maker later in the season

The Blue Devils have won the free throw line battle handily through their first four games this season. In each game, Duke has attempted at least 21 free throws while only allowing one opponent, Texas, to shoot over 20. On the campaign, the Blue Devils are a ridiculous +57 in free throw attempts and +48 in made free throws. This lopsided margin could pay dividends in tight games against elite opponents later in the year.

Duke has five guys shooting 75% or better from the charity stripe, and is currently shooting over 75% as a team. The Blue Devils have simultaneously gotten to the line offensively and converted, while keeping their opponents off the line.

There will be close games down the stretch where late free throws will come into play. If the Blue Devils can rely on winning that category game in and game out, it will be a massive advantage come postseason time.