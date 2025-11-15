Cameron Boozer is already setting college basketball records through four games

The Duke basketball program improved to 4-0 on the young 2025-26 season with a 100-62 home victory over Indiana State, and Blue Devil freshman superstar Cameron Boozer is already making history just four games into his collegiate career in Durham. Against the Sycamores, Boozer tallied a career-high 35 points to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and three steals on 13-of-16 (81%) shooting from the field and 2-of-2 (100%) shooting from three-point range. This was the first game of the year when Boozer has been absolutely dominant for all 40 minutes, leading the Blue Devils on both sides of the floor. Coming into college hoops regarded as potentially the best freshman in the class, he's certainly living up to the hype.

Boozer is in the conversation to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and some mocks have him right at the top. Across the Blue Devils' first few games of the season, he's needed some time to find his rhythm. But against Indiana State, the rookie was elite for all 40 minutes, leading the charge for Duke in the blowout win. This was definitely a statement game for Boozer, as he was disrespectfully left off the ACC Player and Rookie of the Week lists in week one of the season.

Cameron Boozer makes college basketball history with elite performance

Boozer tallied his 35-point, 12-rebound, 5-assist, 3-block, and 3-steal contest in just 29 minutes of action, marking the fewest minutes to tally a 35/10/5 game in the history of college basketball.

Cam Boozer just had the fewest minutes played in a 35/10/5 game in history. pic.twitter.com/BbUgxWS5hM — Real Sports (@realapp) November 15, 2025

With so many elite freshmen this year in college hoops, Boozer will need to remain consistently great to stay at the top of the leaderboard. If this performance is any indicator, Boozer will be one of the most consistent and impactful rookies the sport has to offer.

This was Duke's final buy game before it faces off against No. 25 Kansas at Madison Square Garden in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Although the Blue Devils opened up the season against Texas, this is the biggest opportunity Boozer has to establish himself as a national superstar early on.