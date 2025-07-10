Elite 2026 recruit schedules official visit to Duke

Class of 2026 top-20 recruit Cameron Williams has scheduled an official visit with Duke, according to On3 National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton. The forward has also scheduled visits to USC, Purdue, and Texas.

Cam Williams, the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has scheduled official visits to Duke and USC, source tells @Rivals.



The 6-11 power forward previously set trips to both Texas and Purdue, but the visit dates have changed for both schools.



Story:… pic.twitter.com/6niftWwmgP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 10, 2025

This comes less than a month after the Duke program offered Williams.

Williams, the five-star recruit out of Phoenix, AZ, is the No. 19 overall player, No. 5 power forward, and No. 4 player out of the state of Arizona per the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The 6'11, 200-pound power forward attends St. Mary's High School.

The Arizona native has reeled in offers from schools such as Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, and Washington in addition to the programs he has already scheduled official visits to.

"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the higher long-term upsides in the class," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said about the elite prospect. "Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike. He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has soft natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor a bit, albeit a bit upright, and has a terrific left hand, even making tough finishes around the rim."

In his junior season at St. Mary's, Williams averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game.

Williams is the fourth prospect in the class of 2026 to seal an official visit to Duke. Scheyer and his staff will also host two other five-star prospects in the future in Jordan Smith, the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the class, and Brandon McCoy, the No. 3 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the class. Duke will also host four-star guard Austin Goosby, the No. 30 overall player in the class.

The Blue Devils have yet to land a commitment from a member of the class.